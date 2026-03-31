Matt Pushard headshot

Matt Pushard Injury: Goes on IL with knee tendinitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

The Cardinals placed Pushard on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right knee patellar tendinitis.

Pushard got knocked around in his major-league debut over the weekend, allowing three runs in an inning of work against the Rays, and now the reliever will miss at least the next two weeks of action. The Rule 5 pick was replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Gordon Graceffo.

Matt Pushard
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Pushard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Pushard See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
112 days ago