Matt Pushard Injury: Goes on IL with knee tendinitis
The Cardinals placed Pushard on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right knee patellar tendinitis.
Pushard got knocked around in his major-league debut over the weekend, allowing three runs in an inning of work against the Rays, and now the reliever will miss at least the next two weeks of action. The Rule 5 pick was replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Gordon Graceffo.
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