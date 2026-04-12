Matt Pushard Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Pushard (knee) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session at full intensity Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pushard threw at about 75 percent effort in his last side session Thursday, so he's taken another marginal step forward in his recovery from right knee patellar tendinitis. The rookie right-hander is expected to throw a live batting practice session in the coming days and could then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week.