Matt Pushard Injury: Several more rehab appearances
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Pushard (knee) will need "several more" rehab appearances at Triple-A Memphis before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pushard has made six rehab appearances so far, allowing six runs (four earned) with a 2:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings. Marmol said that Pushard's future outings will mimic how he's expected to be used in the majors, which will likely include some multi-inning appearances. A Rule 5 pick, Pushard's 30-day rehab window will run out in mid-May, so the team will have to make a decision at that point whether to activate him. The 28-year-old is working his way back from right knee tendinitis.
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