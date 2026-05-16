Matt Pushard News: Activated from IL

The Cardinals reinstated Pushard (knee) from the injured list Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pushard landed on the injured list at the end of March with right knee tendinitis. He's made 11 rehab appearances at Triple-A Memphis since then, recording a 3.55 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 12.2 innings. Now that the Rule 5 pick is fully healthy, the Cardinals will keep him in their big-league bullpen and likely use him as a middle reliever. Jared Shuster was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.