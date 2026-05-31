Matt Pushard News: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Cardinals designated Pushard for assignment Sunday.

Since Pushard was selected in the Rule 5 Draft over the winter, the Cardinals will have to offer him back to the Marlins if he ends up clearing waivers. The 28-year-old right-hander posted a 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in seven innings over six appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen and hadn't been used since being reinstated from the 15-day injured list May 16.