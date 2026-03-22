Matt Pushard News: Makes Opening Day roster
The Cardinals have informed Pushard that he will be on the Opening Day roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
A Rule 5 pick, Pushard was slowed by illness early on in camp, but he's since rebounded and holds a 3.12 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 8.2 frames during Grapefruit League play. In order for the Cardinals to maintain his rights, Pushard must remain on the major-league roster or injured list the entire season. The 28-year-old is expected to fill a low-leverage role in the bullpen and will often be asked to cover multiple innings.
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