Matt Pushard News: Returned to Miami

Pushard cleared waivers Wednesday and was returned to the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After being selected by the Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft, Pushard allowed four earned runs over seven innings before being DFA'd by St. Louis on Sunday. The 28-year-old will now return to his previous organization after passing through waivers unclaimed, and he'll presumably fill in as bullpen depth at Triple-A Jacksonville.