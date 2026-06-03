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Matt Pushard News: Returned to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Pushard cleared waivers Wednesday and was returned to the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After being selected by the Cardinals in the Rule 5 Draft, Pushard allowed four earned runs over seven innings before being DFA'd by St. Louis on Sunday. The 28-year-old will now return to his previous organization after passing through waivers unclaimed, and he'll presumably fill in as bullpen depth at Triple-A Jacksonville.

Matt Pushard
Miami Marlins
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