Matt Rudick News: Could miss season

Rudick is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

While Tommy John surgery isn't as serious for position players as it is for pitchers, the timing of Rudick's injury figures to cost him most or all of the 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old outfielder slashed .239/.352/.366 with eight homers and 12 steals over 114 games at Double-A Binghamton last season.