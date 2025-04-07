Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Sauer headshot

Matt Sauer News: Heading back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sauer is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sauer was unable to prevent Washington from extending the lead during Monday's game, surrendering one run on three hits over 1.2 innings of work in his 2025 debut. His time with the big-league club won't last long, as the team has elected to option him to Triple-A to make room for Justin Wrobleski, who is set to start Tuesday.

Matt Sauer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now