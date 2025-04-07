Matt Sauer News: Heading back to minors

Sauer is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sauer was unable to prevent Washington from extending the lead during Monday's game, surrendering one run on three hits over 1.2 innings of work in his 2025 debut. His time with the big-league club won't last long, as the team has elected to option him to Triple-A to make room for Justin Wrobleski, who is set to start Tuesday.