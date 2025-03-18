Matt Sauer News: Selected to active roster

The Dodgers selected Sauer's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sauer didn't perform that well during Cactus League play, giving up seven earned runs in 7.2 innings, but the Dodgers brought him to Japan nonetheless and have now added him to their active roster ahead of the second Tokyo Series game. With a 7.71 ERA in 14 career MLB appearances, the 26-year-old is likely to only be used in low-leverage situations, and there's a chance he heads back to Triple-A once the Dodgers' stateside schedule begins. To create roster space for Sauer, Justin Wrobleski was optioned to Oklahoma City, and Clayton Kershaw (toe) was transferred to the 60-day IL.