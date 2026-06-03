Matt Shaw Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Shaw (back) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, going hitless in three plate appearances.
Shaw started the game in center field in what was his first game action in over two weeks. He should not require many more, if any, rehab at-bats before returning to the Cubs' active roster. Shaw is working his way back from mid-back tightness.
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