Matt Shaw Injury: Day-to-day with oblique issue
Shaw is nursing an oblique injury but is considered day-to-day, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Oblique issues can be worrisome, but this at least appears to be a minor one. Still, any sort of setback for Shaw is not ideal since he is competing to be the Cubs' Opening Day third baseman. The team figures to hold their top prospect out of early spring training games.
