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Matt Shaw Injury: Lands on IL with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:38am

The Cubs placed Shaw on the 10-day injured list Friday with mid-back tightness, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear how long the injury has been bothering Shaw, who has just one May 18 plate appearance over the last five days, but a backdated IL stint will keep him out of action for another week-plus, at minimum. Pedro Ramirez is taking Shaw's spot on the active roster.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
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