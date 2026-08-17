Matt Shaw Injury: Scheduled for rehab assignment Wednesday
Shaw (hand) is scheduled to embark on a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Shaw was cleared to resume his hitting program in early August after suffering a setback during his recovery from a left hand sprain. The additional rest appears to have paid off, and assuming Monday's workout goes well, Shaw will take the next step in his rehab program by starting an assignment in Triple-A.
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