Matt Shaw headshot

Matt Shaw News: Added to 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The Cubs selected Shaw's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The club announced nearly one week ago that Shaw would be traveling with the team for the Tokyo series, and Chicago has since signed him to the 40-man roster. This isn't an unexpected transaction, as the 23-year-old was penciled in as the starter at third base early in camp before suffering an oblique injury. Look for Shaw to be announced in the starting lineup at the hot corner for the first game of the Tokyo series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
