Matt Shaw News: Batting fifth in MLB debut

Shaw is in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers for the first game of the 2025 Tokyo Series, manning third base and batting fifth.

Widely considered the Cubs' top prospect, Shaw missed time in spring training with an oblique injury but was still able to secure his spot in the lineup for the regular-season opener. He will slot in between Michael Busch and Dansby Swanson against right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his MLB debut, after slashing .284/.379/.488 with 21 homers and 31 steals in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season.