Matt Shaw News: Belts first big-league homer

Shaw went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 victory versus Arizona.

Shaw didn't start the contest, but he came through in a big way as a pinch hitter when he smacked a solo homer to left-center field in the seventh inning. The long ball was his first major-league home run, and it proved to be the winning margin in the 4-3 win. Shaw is working as the Cubs' primary third baseman in his rookie campaign, and he's gone 3-for-19 through his first five major-league games.