Matt Shaw headshot

Matt Shaw News: Clubs first spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 5:38pm

Shaw went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against the Rangers.

The home run was the first of the spring for Shaw, who is batting .310 with an .812 OPS across 11 Cactus League contests. Also notable Tuesday was seeing the youngster start in center field. With Alex Bregman now in the fold to play third base, Shaw is getting comfortable in the outfield, and the Cubs plan to start him regularly in right field against left-handed pitchers. Shaw struggled with consistency during his 2025 rookie campaign, though he still managed 13 home runs and 17 stolen bases. It remains to be seen how much the 24-year-old will play in 2026, but he could take a step forward from a fantasy perspective if he sees the field often enough from a utility role.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
