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Matt Shaw News: Connects for first home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:10pm

Shaw went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Shaw continues to see ample playing time in right field with Seiya Suzuki (knee) still on the injured list. The 24-year-old hasn't done a ton offensively with a .217 batting average and .588 OPS across seven games, and his home run Sunday was his first of the year. Shaw should continue to be on the field most days, but Suzuki is working through a rehab assignment and should be back soon, which would likely push the former into more of a super-utility role.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
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