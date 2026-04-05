Matt Shaw News: Connects for first home run
Shaw went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Shaw continues to see ample playing time in right field with Seiya Suzuki (knee) still on the injured list. The 24-year-old hasn't done a ton offensively with a .217 batting average and .588 OPS across seven games, and his home run Sunday was his first of the year. Shaw should continue to be on the field most days, but Suzuki is working through a rehab assignment and should be back soon, which would likely push the former into more of a super-utility role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Shaw See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases18 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues32 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Shaw See More