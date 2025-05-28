Matt Shaw News: Delivers walk-off hit Tuesday

Shaw went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over Colorado.

Shaw's second hit of the day ended the game in the bottom of the 11th inning, bringing across Jon Berti with the winning run. The rookie infielder has been much better in his second stint in the majors, slashing .355/.412/.516 in eight games since getting recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 19. Shaw should remain Chicago's primary third baseman as long as he's productive at the plate.