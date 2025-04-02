Matt Shaw News: Drives in two runs Wednesday

Shaw went 2-for-4 with one walk, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

Both of the runs Shaw batted in Wednesday came on singles in the third and seventh frame in a blowout win. The 23-year-old third baseman has logged a hit in four of his last five games, and over that span he has gone 5-for-17 with four walks, five runs, one home run and three RBI.