Matt Shaw News: Getting evening off

Shaw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Shaw will give way to Gage Workman at third base after starting in each of the Cubs' previous seven games. While he's shown a patient eye at the plate with a 17.6 percent walk rate over his 51 plate appearances, Shaw has yet to provide much value in traditional 5x5 category leagues. He enters Monday's contest with a .190 batting average to go with one home run, 10 runs, three RBI and zero stolen bases.