Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Shaw headshot

Matt Shaw News: Getting evening off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Shaw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Shaw will give way to Gage Workman at third base after starting in each of the Cubs' previous seven games. While he's shown a patient eye at the plate with a 17.6 percent walk rate over his 51 plate appearances, Shaw has yet to provide much value in traditional 5x5 category leagues. He enters Monday's contest with a .190 batting average to go with one home run, 10 runs, three RBI and zero stolen bases.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now