Matt Shaw News: Goes deep again Monday
Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.
The Cubs only tallied four hits as a team but Shaw made his count, as he went deep for the second straight game. The 24-year-old might be getting into an offensive groove, though his playing time figures to trend downward to a degree once Seiya Suzuki (knee) is able to return. Suzuki is expected back Friday, giving Shaw the rest of the week as Chicago's top option in right field. He should still cover right on occasion once Suzuki is back, particularly in the early going as the Cubs may want to ease Suzuki back into action.
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