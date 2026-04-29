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Matt Shaw News: Lifts off in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Despite being in a utility role, Shaw has been close to a regular lately, as Wednesday was his third start in Chicago's last four games, and his hot bat is making it hard to keep him out of the lineup. The 24-year-old is now batting .301 with an .849 OPS, and his ability to both hit for power and swipe a base raises his ceiling even further. It's hard to know where Shaw will slot in each day, but he's certainly establishing some fantasy value in the early going.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
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