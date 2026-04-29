Matt Shaw News: Lifts off in win
Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.
Despite being in a utility role, Shaw has been close to a regular lately, as Wednesday was his third start in Chicago's last four games, and his hot bat is making it hard to keep him out of the lineup. The 24-year-old is now batting .301 with an .849 OPS, and his ability to both hit for power and swipe a base raises his ceiling even further. It's hard to know where Shaw will slot in each day, but he's certainly establishing some fantasy value in the early going.
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