Matt Shaw News: Likely to start in RF versus LHP
The Cubs are expected to start Shaw in right field against left-handed pitchers, Bruce Levine of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Per Levine, manager Craig Counsell said that Shaw will play a lot in the outfield, and that will likely include starting in right field versus lefties while Seiya Suzuki slides into the designated hitter spot. Shaw played the outfield a bit in college and in summer ball but has not spent an inning there at the professional level. The 24-year-old appears poised to operate in a super utility role for the Cubs this season.
