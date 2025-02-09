Matt Shaw News: Officially invited to camp

Shaw was among 20 non-roster players invited to spring training by the Cubs on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This was expected, as Shaw has been mentioned as the potential top option at third base heading into the season. That spot opened up when the Cubs traded Isaac Paredes as part of the package to land Kyle Tucker. The 23-year-old Shaw is one of Chicago's top prospects and could emerge as a solid fantasy option in 2025 if the playing time is there.