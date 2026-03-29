Matt Shaw News: On bench Sunday
Shaw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Shaw went 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in both of the Cubs' first two games of the season, but he'll cede right field to Michael Conforto in the series finale. While Seiya Suzuki (knee) is on the shelf, Shaw should rank as the preferred option in right field against left-handed pitching, but Shaw and Conforto could operate in more of a timeshare versus righties.
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