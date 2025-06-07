Matt Shaw News: Pops second homer

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

The rookie third baseman launched a slider from Keider Montero over the left-field fence in the seventh inning, one of five long balls by the Cubs on the afternoon. It's the second homer of the season for Shaw and his first since he returned to the majors May 19. In 17 games since being called back up, he's batting .339 (21-for-62) with seven doubles, seven steals, five RBI and 11 runs.