Matt Shaw News: Post-break surge continues

July 23, 2025

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Royals.

The rookie took Steven Cruz deep in the seventh inning, Shaw's fifth homer of the season and third in the last five games. He's batting .474 (9-for-19) since the All-Star break, adding two steals, four runs and six RBI to his long balls, but he still has a lot of work to do to climb out of the hole he dug prior to the Midsummer Classic -- over his last 25 games before the break, Shaw slashed a woeful .107/.198/.147.

