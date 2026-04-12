Matt Shaw News: Role trending down
Shaw will start at first base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Though Shaw will be included in the lineup Sunday, his playing time is expected to trend down moving forward after the Cubs recently welcomed Seiya Suzuki back from the injured list. Shaw -- who is hitting .237/.268/.421 with two home runs and a stolen base over 42 plate appearances on the season -- will fill in at first base while Michael Busch receives his first day off of 2026.
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