Matt Shaw headshot

Matt Shaw News: Role trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Shaw will start at first base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though Shaw will be included in the lineup Sunday, his playing time is expected to trend down moving forward after the Cubs recently welcomed Seiya Suzuki back from the injured list. Shaw -- who is hitting .237/.268/.421 with two home runs and a stolen base over 42 plate appearances on the season -- will fill in at first base while Michael Busch receives his first day off of 2026.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Shaw See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Shaw See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
24 days ago