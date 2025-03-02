Matt Shaw News: Set for spring debut

Shaw (oblique) will start at third base and bat second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

Shaw is ready to make his spring debut Sunday, after the Cubs elected to ease him into action while he recovered from an oblique injury that he suffered shortly before the start of spring training. Heading into the spring, Shaw was viewed as the leading candidate to begin the season as the Cubs' everyday third baseman, but he'll need to prove his health and put together a strong showing in the Cactus League to ensure he breaks camp with the big club. The Cubs will open their regular season with a two-game set versus the Dodgers on March 18 and 19 in Tokyo, and even if Shaw isn't activated for those contests, he could still be added to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster ahead of the team's domestic season opener March 27 in Arizona.