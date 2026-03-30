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Matt Shaw News: Sits in favor of Conforto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Shaw is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Angels.

Shaw started each of the first two games of the season in right field, but he's been on the bench in favor of Michael Conforto for the last two tilts. All four contests have been versus right-handed pitching, and the two players could continue to share right field until Seiya Suzuki (knee) returns.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
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