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Matt Shaw News: Starting Opening Day in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Shaw is starting in right field and batting ninth in Thursday's season opener against the Nationals.

Michael Conforto was expected to step in as the Cubs' primary right fielder versus right-handed pitching with Seiya Suzuki (knee) on the injured list, but Shaw will instead get the call Opening Day against Washington righty Cade Cavalli. Shaw almost exclusively played third base as rookie last season, but he prepared to fill a super-utility role during the offseason and will immediately get a look at one of his new positions Thursday. The 24-year-old struggled to a .689 OPS in 126 regular-season games last year in his first taste of the majors but is coming off a strong spring training, during which he batted .320/.417/.500 in 60 plate appearances.

Matt Shaw
Chicago Cubs
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