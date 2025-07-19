Matt Shaw News: Tallies pair of hits off bench

Shaw went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over Boston.

Shaw began Saturday's game on the bench but entered as a substitute for Vidal Brujan at third base and tallied two hits, including a solo homer in the seventh inning. The rookie has endured a rocky start to his MLB career, slashing .208/.283/.302 with 14 extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 65 games. While the numbers are underwhelming, it's still too early to dismiss the once highly-regarded prospect.