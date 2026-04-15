Matt Shaw News: Tallies three doubles Wednesday
Shaw went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Phillies.
Shaw got into a nice groove Wednesday as he delivered his first three-hit effort of the season and doubled his extra-base hit total. The 24-year-old also raised his batting average from .200 to .245 in the process. Shaw has seen his playing time trend down with Seiya Suzuki back from the injured list, though the former can still provide some fantasy value from a super utility role due to his ability to hit for power and swipe a base.
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