Matt Strahm Injury: Exits with bruised leg
Strahm was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers with a left leg contusion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Strahm was lifted immediately after taking a comebacker off his leg in the fifth inning of Wednesday's contest. Manager Matt Quatraro said after the game that the left-hander's removal was precautionary, and the team isn't too concerned about his status going forward -- a good sign that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day.
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