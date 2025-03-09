Matt Strahm Injury: Managing sore shoulder

Manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Strahm is dealing with a bit of left shoulder soreness and that the club will "back him off for a few days," Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Strahm's last Grapefruit League action came Wednesday, and he showcased some diminished velocity while giving up four runs across two-thirds of an inning. Thomson indicated that medical imaging came back clean, so the left-hander could be back on the mound in the near future.