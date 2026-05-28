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Matt Strahm Injury: On track to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Strahm (knee) threw live batting practice Wednesday and is slated to throw a bullpen Friday, putting him on track to be activated from the injured list when eligible Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Strahm landed on the injured list May 16 but appears to be recovering well after receiving an injection May 21 to address inflammation in his right knee. Manager Matt Quatraro said the southpaw looked great during a live batting practice session Wednesday, so barring any setbacks during his upcoming bullpen session, Strahm appears likely to be activated from the injured list when first eligible Sunday. Prior to being shelved, he posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings.

Matt Strahm
Kansas City Royals
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