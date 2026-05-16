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Matt Strahm Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Royals placed Strahm on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right knee inflammation.

Strahm's knee began to bother him during his appearance Friday, and although the Royals' training staff allowed him to finish the inning, the team will now send him to the injured list. He'll trade places on the IL with Bailey Falter (elbow), who was activated in a corresponding move.

Matt Strahm
Kansas City Royals
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