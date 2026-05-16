Matt Strahm Injury: Placed on injured list
The Royals placed Strahm on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right knee inflammation.
Strahm's knee began to bother him during his appearance Friday, and although the Royals' training staff allowed him to finish the inning, the team will now send him to the injured list. He'll trade places on the IL with Bailey Falter (elbow), who was activated in a corresponding move.
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