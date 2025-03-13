Matt Strahm Injury: Re-evaluation coming Saturday
Strahm (shoulder) will be evaluated again by a doctor Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Manager Rob Thomson noted that Strahm is feeling better since being diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement Tuesday, but it appears the Phillies are going to postpone his throwing program another couple of days. Once he's cleared to begin throwing, a clearer picture should emerge regarding the reliever's Opening Day availability.
