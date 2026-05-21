Matt Strahm Injury: Receives injection for knee injury

Strahm received an injection Monday to help with symptoms of right knee inflammation, MLB.com reports.

Strahm was placed on the injured list Saturday after patellar tendinitis flared up during his outing Friday. While a formal recovery timeline hasn't been established, the southpaw plans to keep his arm in shape as much as possible while rehabbing his knee back to full strength. Before being shelved, Strahm logged 16.1 innings with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in 2026.