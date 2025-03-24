Fantasy Baseball
Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm Injury: Won't pitch due to fingernail issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 10:32am

Strahm (shoulder) will not make a scheduled Grapefruit League appearance Monday versus the Rays due to left middle fingernail irritation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The issue is not believed to be serious, and Strahm remains on track to be ready for the Phillies' season opener Thursday versus the Nationals. The left-handed reliever has made just two Grapefruit League appearances this spring due to a shoulder impingement that's caused inflammation, but he's been throwing lately without any problems with the shoulder.

Matt Strahm
Philadelphia Phillies

