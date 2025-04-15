Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Strahm headshot

Matt Strahm News: Collects first save of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Strahm earned the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Strahm was brought in for the ninth inning of Tuesday's game after usual closer Jose Alvarado was deployed in the eighth frame to preserve the Phillies' lead. Strahm needed only seven pitches (six of which were strikes) to dispatch the Phillies in order, including a three-pitch punchout of Patrick Bailey for the second out. Strahm has opened the season with a 1.23 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 7.1 innings.

Matt Strahm
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now