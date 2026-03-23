Matt Strahm News: Delivers clean appearance
Strahm (leg) tossed a perfect inning of relief Friday in the Royals' 5-2 loss to the Giants in Cactus League play.
Strahm had been lifted from his previous spring appearance Wednesday after being struck in the left leg by a line drive, but he suffered nothing more than a contusion and felt well enough to get back on the mound two days later. The 34-year-old lefty is ready to go for Opening Day as he kicks off his second stint in the Royals organization after being acquired from the Phillies over the winter. Strahm is expected to be a key part of the bridge to closer Carlos Estevez.
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