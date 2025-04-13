Fantasy Baseball
Matt Strahm headshot

Matt Strahm News: Gives up first run this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 7:25pm

Strahm gave up one run on one hit in the seventh inning Sunday against St. Louis, striking out three.

Strahm threw 15 of his 19 pitches for strikes but struggled with his command, allowing a Yohel Pozo leadoff double to eventually come around to score following a wild pitch. It was the first run Strahm allowed so far this year, so the southpaw should remain Philadelphia's top left-handed setup man while Jose Alvarado works as the primary closer. Through 7.1 innings, Strahm has yielded only four hits, registered a 12:2 K:BB and tallied three holds.

