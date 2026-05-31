Matt Strahm headshot

Matt Strahm News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Royals reinstated Strahm (knee) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander has been sidelined the past couple weeks due to knee inflammation, but he received an injection to address the injury and is now ready to rejoin the active roster. Strahm has a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings while recording eight holds through 17 appearances this year.

Matt Strahm
Kansas City Royals
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