Matt Strahm News: Roughed up in spring outing

Strahm recorded two outs in Wednesday's Grapefruit league game against the Tigers, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

While Jordan Romano appears to be the early favorite for saves, the Phillies have a fairly wide-open closer's competition this spring after losing Jeff Hoffman this past offseason. Strahm's performance Wednesday isn't going to help his cause as a potential candidate for ninth-inning work, as he's looking to cement his status as Philadelphia's top left-handed option from the bullpen over Jose Alvarado. Strahm is still likely to begin the campaign as a high-leverage arm after boasting a 1.87 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 79:11 K:BB over 62.2 frames a year ago, and he remains worth a late-round flier in fantasy drafts until the dust settles regarding this closing situation.