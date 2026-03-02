Matt Strahm News: Scoreless spring debut
Strahm allowed a hit and no walks across a scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers. He struck out one.
Strahm entered in the fifth inning to make his spring debut, working around a leadoff single by Cooper Pratt to retire the side without allowing a run. The veteran left-hander, who began his big-league career with the Royals in 2016, was acquired by Kansas City from Philadelphia in December in exchange for Jonathan Bowlan. Strahm is coming off a 2.74 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 10.1 K/9 across 62.1 regular-season innings out of the bullpen last season and figures to handle plenty of high-leverage opportunities for the Royals in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Strahm See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings12 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Pitcher Regression Candidates for 202641 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker83 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 9144 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest151 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Strahm See More