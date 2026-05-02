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Matt Strahm News: Tallies eighth hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Strahm allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Friday's win against the Mariners.

Strahm entered with a one-run lead in the eighth inning and worked a clean frame to record his eighth hold of the season. The southpaw has logged nine scoreless outings across 12 appearances in 2026. Across 11.2 innings, the 34-year-old owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 14:6 K:BB and has served as one of the Royals' top high-leverage arms, though the ninth inning has belonged to Lucas Erceg while Carlos Estevez (foot) has been sidelined.

Matt Strahm
Kansas City Royals
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