Matt Strahm headshot

Matt Strahm News: Throws clean 10th inning in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Strahm (shoulder) threw a clean 10th inning with one strikeout in Thursday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Nationals.

Strahm was unable to make his scheduled appearance in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays due left middle fingernail irritation, but he returned to action to retire the side and safeguard the victory for the Phillies. The veteran southpaw was limited to 1.2 frames during spring training due to a left shoulder impingement, but he bounced back after giving up six runs in two spring appearances. Jordan Romano was charged with a blown save after yielding two runs in the eighth inning Thursday, which could leave the door open for Strahm to see the occasional save chance while Philadelphia's bullpen pecking order is uncertain.

Matt Strahm
Philadelphia Phillies
